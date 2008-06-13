Real-Estate Mogul's Wife Buys Ex-Treasury Secretary And Diana Vreeland's Apartments

NYP:



The Park Avenue apartments of former Treasury Secretary W. Michael Blumenthal and his late next-door neighbour, former Vogue editrix Diana Vreeland, are being purchased by Phyllis Mack, the wife of real-estate mogul William Mack.

According to the $24 million Brown Harris Stevens listing, it’s an opportunity to re-combine the two homes to create a residence with six bedrooms, more than 70 feet of Park Avenue frontage, four exposures and 28 windows.

Blumenthal, whose signature appeared on the nation’s currency from 1977 to 1979, was paid $5.4 million of those now-less valuable bucks for his side of the wall.

