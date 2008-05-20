Real Estate Mogul Aby Rosen Celebrates Birthday in Forstmann Manse

Page Six reports: ABY Rosen, the real estate powerhouse who owns Lever House and the Seagram Building, celebrated his birthday Thursday night with a party thrown by his wife, Samantha, in the Forstmann mansion on East 71st Street. The 45-foot-wide limestone building (built in 1922 for woolens merchant Julius Forstmann), which Rosen owns and had been renting out for $154,000 a month, has been empty since the Salander O’Reilly art gallery went bankrupt last fall. Rosen had bars on three floors, disco balls and Samantha Ronson – just back from a week in Paris with Lindsay Lohan – doing the spinning. Among the hundreds of well-wishers were Donald and Melania Trump, Stavros Niarchos, Jonathan Tisch, Donny Deutsch, Sante D’Orazio, Katie Ford, David Koch and Ian Schrager. Many were wondering what it would be like to live in such a mansion, with its marble floors and 14-foot ceilings, if one could afford the $70 million price tag. Read more from Page Six.



