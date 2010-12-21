The 10 Real Estate Markets That Will Thrive in 2011

Photo: StevenM_61 on flickr

A few islands of safety in a double dipping national housing market are found in the South and Midwest.Trulia’s Tara-Nicholle Nelson says these areas “never had the inflammatory price bubble in 2005-06, so they simply haven’t had the dramatic price deflation or foreclosure crisis experienced in other parts of the country.”



San Francisco also makes the list based on strong secular trends.

Trulia picked the top markets based on affordability and trends in job growth and migration.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.