These Are The 15 Housing Markets That Will Get Crushed The Hardest By 2012

Gus Lubin, Leah Goldman
The firm that makes the Case Shiller Index has joined the consensus that 2011 will be a terrible year for housing.2012 will be pretty bad too.

Fiserv forecasts a 7.1 per cent drop in national home prices from Q2 ’10 to the Q2 ’11. In the following 12 months, Fiserv forecasts a slight national increase — but major markets, including the following 15 disaster areas, will keep falling.

From the housing peak to 2012, markets in Florida, Nevada and California will be down around 60 per cent.

#15 Prescott, Ariz.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -14.3%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -49.9%

Median home price today: $170,000

Median home price in 2012: $146,000

#14 Salinas, Calif.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -14.6%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -65.7%

Median home price today: $247,000

Median home price in 2012: $211,000

#13 Pensacola, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -15.3%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -37%

Median home price today: $142,000

Median home price in 2012: $120,000

#12 Cape Coral, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -16.2%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -65.8%

Median home price today: $100,000

Median home price in 2012: $83,800

#11 West Palm Beach, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -16.3%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -54.8%

Median home price today: $212,000

Median home price in 2012: $177,000

#10 Punta Gorda, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -17.7%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -61.4%

Median home price today: $135,000

Median home price in 2012: $111,000

#9 Orlando, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -18.4%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -59.1%

Median home price today: $155,000

Median home price in 2012: $126,000

#8 Atlantic City, NJ

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -18.5%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -39.2%

Median home price today: $220,000

Median home price in 2012: $179,000

#7 Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -18.7%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -57%

Median home price today: $203,000

Median home price in 2012: $165,000

#6 Gainesville, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -18.8%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -37.8%

Median home price today: $175,000

Median home price in 2012: $142,000

#5 Phoenix, Ariz.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -20.5%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -61.4%

Median home price today: $144,000

Median home price in 2012: $115,000

#4 Ocean City, NJ

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -20.6%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -37.1%

Median home price today: $305,000

Median home price in 2012: $242,000

#3 Miami, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -21.21%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -61.7%

Median home price today: $190,000

Median home price in 2012: $145,000

# 2 Las Vegas, Nev.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -21.7%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -66.1%

Median home price today: $153,000

Median home price in 2012: $112,000

#1 Naples, Fla.

Forecast change 2010:Q2 to 2012:Q2: -24.6%

Forecast change from peak to 2012:Q2: -62%

Median home price today: $260,000

Median home price in 2012: $196,000

