These Are The 15 Housing Markets That Will Get Crushed The Hardest By 2012

Photo: greghartmann on flickr

The firm that makes the Case Shiller Index has joined the consensus that 2011 will be a terrible year for housing.2012 will be pretty bad too.



Fiserv forecasts a 7.1 per cent drop in national home prices from Q2 ’10 to the Q2 ’11. In the following 12 months, Fiserv forecasts a slight national increase — but major markets, including the following 15 disaster areas, will keep falling.

From the housing peak to 2012, markets in Florida, Nevada and California will be down around 60 per cent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.