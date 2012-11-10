It's Amazing How Much Lucky Numbers Play Into Real Estate Listings

Photo: Mykl Roventine via Flickr

Even if you don’t believe in lucky numbers, you should remember how many people do.WSJ’s Sanette Tanaka compiles some amazing statistics about the role of lucky numbers in real estate listings:



In Asian neighborhoods, where the number 8 is associated with wealth, 20 per cent of listings contain that lucky number, compared to only 4 per cent of listings in non-Asian neighborhoods.

In the Bible Belt, homes are 27 per cent more likely to include 316 in the listing price, a tribute to John 3:16 in the New Testament. Strangely enough the number 666, which is associated with the devil, is also 39 per cent more common in the Bible Belt.

The number 13 is 15 per cent less likely to appear in a listing, than 12 and 14 throughout the country.

55 per cent of luxury listings have the digit 5 in the price, because humans associated 5 as the middle between 1 and 10, we think it’s in the middle between a bargain and expensive.

Chinese seem to pay the most attention to lucky numbers, according to the WSJ. They also avoid unlucky numbers, like 4, which sounds like their word for death.

