The True Cost Of Buying A Super-Luxury Home Around The World

Buying and selling expensive properties can be extremely expensive.



Just how bad it gets in major cities was analysed more thoroughly than ever before in a report by property developers Candy & Candy, Deutsche Bank and real-estate brokers Savills.

In London for instance, stamp duty land tax and legal fees will cost the buyer an average of 7.1% on top of what they’re already paying for the luxury property. The seller would also take a hit in the UK for getting the pricey home off their hands thanks to 0.6% in legal and agency fees, totaling on average over $90,000.

In NYC, it’s the seller who eats it, paying an average of $1.15 million on taxes and fees for a $15.5 million dollar home, while the buyer pays less than $220,000.

And this doesn’t even take into account what you’d be paying each year in property tax,.

Moral of the story: Know the true price of your home before you commit to that penthouse.

Check out more in the infographic:

