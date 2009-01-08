Real Estate Exec. Steve Good Dead In Suicide

Hopefully these stories will go away soon, but for the time being we’re reading more and more. Steve Good, a big-time real estate broker in Chicago has been found dead of suicide



Chicago Tribune: A maintenance worker discovered the body of Steven L. Good, 52, of Highland Park, Monday morning behind the wheel of his Jaguar parked in a lot at the Max McGraw Wildlife Preserve in East Dundee, said Kane County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Lt. Pat Gengler.

Good had suffered a single gunshot wound to the head. Gengler said police recovered a weapon inside the car but he would not identify it. There was no note, Gengler said.

…

Last month during an industry forecast, Good said conditions in the commercial real estate market were very challenging. Investment activity in commercial space has slowed to a crawl because of tight commercial lending policies and the job market’s contraction, he said.

Yesterday we learned that German billionaire Adolf Merckle, known as the Warren Buffett of Germany took his life, as well.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.