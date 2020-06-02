Search

See inside the many homes of Walt Disney, from his parents’ $800 cottage to his lavish ‘Technicolor Dream House’

Zoë Ettinger,Erin McDowell
Outside Disney's Los Feliz home.
Outside Disney’s Los Feliz home. Patricia Ruben
  • Walt Disney was born on December 5, 1901, in Chicago and died in 1966 in Burbank, California.
  • Throughout his life, he lived in multiple properties, mainly in California.
  • He called his vacation home in Palm Springs, California, his “Technicolor Dream House.”
Walt Disney lived from 1901 to 1966. He was born in Chicago, but he spent most of his life in California.
A black and white photo of Walt Disney
Walt Disney. Hulton Archive / Stringer / Getty Images
Disney was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1966 and died just months later. Following his death, his brother Roy finished his plan to open Walt Disney World in 1971.
Walt Disney was born in Chicago, Illinois, on the second floor of a 18-foot (5.49m)-by-28-foot wooden cottage designed by his parents. It cost them $US800 ($AU1,101) to build.
The exterior of Walt Disney's childhood home
Walt Disney’s childhood home. The Walt Disney Birthplace
His father, Elias, obtained a permit to build the home in 1892 — before Disney was born — and his mother, Flora, drew up plans for the home. The following year, they moved in.

It cost them $US800 ($AU1,101) to build. This was not an insignificant sum at the time — according to Flora Disney, her husband was making a dollar a day.

“A dollar a day. Seven dollars a week. That’s all he made for the year, averaged for the year was $US7 ($AU10) a week,” Flora Disney said at the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary, according to the Walt Disney Archives. “And there wasn’t any such thing known as relief then. Living wasn’t as high … He borrowed the money to build it.”

Disney lived in the house with his parents and brothers, Roy, Herbert, and Raymond, and sister Ruth, until he was 4 years old.

The home has since been renovated and turned into a heritage site called The Walt Disney Birthplace.
The exterior of Walt Disney's first home
Outside Walt Disney’s first home. The Walt Disney Birthplace
The Walt Disney Birthplace website says, “We have already lost too many buildings that were an incredibly important part of Walt Disney’s history. And that is why we have purchased this house and will restore it to its original state, honoring and preserving the home for generations to come.”

It took five years for the home to be renovated to appear as it did in 1893, ABC7 reported in 2018.

The renovation reportedly cost several hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The parlor in Disney's former home
The parlor in Disney’s former home. The Walt Disney Birthplace
The bay window looks out over the front porch.
Disney and his brother Roy shared a bedroom as children.
Walt and Roy's former bedroom, which is painted blue
Walt and Roy’s former bedroom. The Walt Disney Birthplace
The brothers shared a lifelong bond, started in the bedroom pictured above.
Walt Disney moved to Los Angeles in 1923. Four years later, he built this home on Lyric Avenue.
The exterior of Walt Disney's Lyric Avenue home in Los Angeles, California
Walt Disney’s Lyric Avenue home in Los Angeles, California. Krista Ames-Cook
According to Los Angeles Magazine, his brother Roy built an identical home next door. 
In 1932, Disney and his wife, Lillian, built a family home in Los Feliz, California.
The exterior of Disney's Los Feliz home
Outside Disney’s Los Feliz home. Patricia Ruben
According to Disney Examiner, Disney worked with architect Frank Crowhurst to design the Tudor- and French-style home.
The 6,388-square-foot house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to a Sotheby’s listing.
The exterior of Disney's Los Feliz home
Outside Disney’s Los Feliz home. Patricia Ruben
According to the listing, the home has a “Mediterranean entry, circular rotunda, painted ceilings, vaulted beamed ceilings, original stained leaded glass, and a Juliet balcony.” 
It was last listed in 2014 for $US3.65 ($AU5) million.
The living room in Disney's former home
The living room in Disney’s former home. Patricia Ruben
According to Collider, the home cost $US50,000 ($AU68,841) to construct and was built mainly by unemployed Depression-era workers. 
The Disneys lived at the home from 1932 to 1950.
Inside walt disney's former home
Inside the home. Patricia Ruben
Special touches, like the painted ceiling and wrought iron railing, give the home a storybook feel.
A spacious dining area shows off the Tudor-style architecture.
The dining area in walt disney's former home
The dining area in Disney’s former home. Patricia Ruben
Disney lived at the home with his wife and two daughters, Diane and Sharon.
The billiard room, one of 12 rooms in the house, was no doubt a good place for Disney to unwind.
The billiard room in Disney's former home
The billiard room in Disney’s former home. Patricia Ruben
There are five Disney resort hotels that have complimentary pool tables.
A spacious master bedroom features French-door windows.
The master bedroom at Disney's former home, which is painted white
The master bedroom at Disney’s former home. Patricia Ruben
There are four bedrooms in the home.
The private screening room, pictured below, was where Disney watched many of his films, according to the home’s most recent listing.
The sitting area in Disney's home
The sitting area in Disney’s home. Patricia Ruben
The Disney family would come together to watch movies and screenings from the studio.
Some of Disney’s most famous films were released while he lived in his Los Feliz home.
The screening room in walt disney's former home
The screening room. Patricia Ruben
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” was released in 1937, “Pinocchio” was released in 1940, “Fantasia” was released in 1940, “Dumbo” was released in 1941, “Bambi” was released in 1942, and “Cinderella” was released in 1950.
Details like this storybook ceiling make the home look like something out of a Disney movie.
A sitting area in walt disney's former home
A sitting area. Patricia Ruben
The room looks like it could be right out of “Sleeping Beauty,” which, according to Collider, was imagined while Disney lived in the home.
The home featured a playhouse for Disney’s daughters, Diane and Sharon.
The pool and playhouse outside Disney's home
The pool and playhouse outside Disney’s home. Patricia Ruben
According to Glamour, the pool pictured above is not the home’s original pool and was constructed in 1963, after the Disneys lived there. Disney’s original pool was on a lower tier of the property that was sold, and it still remains on that piece of land.
Disney built his vacation home in Palm Springs in 1962 as a retreat for him and his wife, Lillian.
The exterior and pool of Disney's Palm Springs vacation home
Outside Disney’s Palm Springs vacation home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners
He lived in the home with Lillian until his death in 1966.
He called it his “Technicolor Dream House.” It sold last year for $US1.1 ($AU2) million.
The living room in Disney's Palm Springs home
The living room in Disney’s Palm Springs home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou
It sold in May 2020.
The interior features bright red accents.
Inside Disney's 'Technicolor Dream House'
Inside Disney’s Palm Springs home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou
He didn’t call it his “Technicolor Dream House” for nothing.
The home’s many windows allow for light to flow throughout.
The dining area in Disney's Palm Springs home, which looks out onto the lawn
The dining area in Disney’s Palm Springs home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou
The dining area opens right up to the backyard.
The one-story home has four bedrooms.
A guest bedroom at Disney's Palm Springs home with one wall painted orange and blue carpet
A guest bedroom at Disney’s Palm Springs home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners
Bright accent walls keep with the technicolor theme. 
The master bedroom features shiny gold furniture and a blue accent wall.
A bedroom at Disney's Palm Springs home with one wall painted blue
The master bedroom at Disney’s Palm Springs home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners
It also has a sliding door to the backyard.
The large open floor plan has lots of space for entertaining.
The living room in Disney's Palm Springs home
The living room in Disney’s Palm Springs home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners
The living room has its own bar area as well.
A spacious kitchen has a nice view of the pool.
The kitchen in Disney's Palm Springs home
The kitchen in Disney’s Palm Springs home. Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners
The black and white kitchen is perhaps the most muted room in the home.
Walt Disney’s final home was his Carolwood Estate, where he lived until his death in 1966. The home has since been torn down.
Disney driving a train behind his Carolwood home.
Disney driving a train behind his Carolwood home. Gene Lester/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Above he can be seen riding a train outside his Carolwood home. He built the one-eighth scale train and named it the Carolwood Pacific Railroad.

Just over a year after Lillian’s death in 1997, businessman Gabriel Brener bought the property for $US8.45 ($AU12) million and knocked down the home. In its place, he built a 35,000-square-foot mansion in 2001. The eight-bedroom mansion, which sits on 3.6 acres of land, sold in 2014 for $US74 ($AU102) million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The barn from Disney’s Carolwood Estate, pictured below, is now on loan to the city of Los Angles and is located in Griffith Park.
The barn from Disney's Carolwood Estate and Walt Disney's grandson, Walter Disney Miller
The barn from Disney’s Carolwood Estate and his grandson, Walter Disney Miller (right). Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Though Disney’s Carolwood home was demolished, the barn was saved and is normally available to visit on the third Sunday of every month. 
Disney’s barn was also his workshop, where he planned many projects.
Inside walt disney's barn at the carolwood estate
Inside Disney’s barn. Photo by Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
According to the Carolwood Foundation, Disney spent many hours building trains in his barn and called it his “happy place.”
