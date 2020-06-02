See inside the many homes of Walt Disney, from his parents’ $800 cottage to his lavish ‘Technicolor Dream House’

Walt Disney was born in Chicago, Illinois, on the second floor of a 18-foot (5.49m)-by-28-foot wooden cottage designed by his parents. It cost them $US800 ($AU1,101) to build.

His father, Elias, obtained a permit to build the home in 1892 — before Disney was born — and his mother, Flora, drew up plans for the home. The following year, they moved in.

It cost them $US800 ($AU1,101) to build. This was not an insignificant sum at the time — according to Flora Disney, her husband was making a dollar a day.

“A dollar a day. Seven dollars a week. That’s all he made for the year, averaged for the year was $US7 ($AU10) a week,” Flora Disney said at the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary, according to the Walt Disney Archives. “And there wasn’t any such thing known as relief then. Living wasn’t as high … He borrowed the money to build it.”

Disney lived in the house with his parents and brothers, Roy, Herbert, and Raymond, and sister Ruth, until he was 4 years old.