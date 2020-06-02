See inside the many homes of Walt Disney, from his parents’ $800 cottage to his lavish ‘Technicolor Dream House’

Walt Disney lived from 1901 to 1966. He was born in Chicago, but he spent most of his life in California.
Disney was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1966 and died just months later. Following his death, his brother Roy finished his plan to open Walt Disney World in 1971.
Walt Disney was born in Chicago, Illinois, on the second floor of a 18-foot (5.49m)-by-28-foot wooden cottage designed by his parents. It cost them $US800 ($AU1,101) to build.
His father, Elias, obtained a permit to build the home in 1892 — before Disney was born — and his mother, Flora, drew up plans for the home. The following year, they moved in.
It cost them $US800 ($AU1,101) to build. This was not an insignificant sum at the time — according to Flora Disney, her husband was making a dollar a day.
“A dollar a day. Seven dollars a week. That’s all he made for the year, averaged for the year was $US7 ($AU10) a week,” Flora Disney said at the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary, according to the Walt Disney Archives. “And there wasn’t any such thing known as relief then. Living wasn’t as high … He borrowed the money to build it.”
Disney lived in the house with his parents and brothers, Roy, Herbert, and Raymond, and sister Ruth, until he was 4 years old.
The home has since been renovated and turned into a heritage site called The Walt Disney Birthplace.
The Walt Disney Birthplace website says, “We have already lost too many buildings that were an incredibly important part of Walt Disney’s history. And that is why we have purchased this house and will restore it to its original state, honoring and preserving the home for generations to come.”
A spacious master bedroom features French-door windows.
There are four bedrooms in the home.
The private screening room, pictured below, was where Disney watched many of his films, according to the home’s most recent listing.
The Disney family would come together to watch movies and screenings from the studio.
Some of Disney’s most famous films were released while he lived in his Los Feliz home.
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” was released in 1937, “Pinocchio” was released in 1940, “Fantasia” was released in 1940, “Dumbo” was released in 1941, “Bambi” was released in 1942, and “Cinderella” was released in 1950.
Details like this storybook ceiling make the home look like something out of a Disney movie.
The room looks like it could be right out of “Sleeping Beauty,” which, according to Collider, was imagined while Disney lived in the home.
The home featured a playhouse for Disney’s daughters, Diane and Sharon.
According to Glamour, the pool pictured above is not the home’s original pool and was constructed in 1963, after the Disneys lived there. Disney’s original pool was on a lower tier of the property that was sold, and it still remains on that piece of land.
Disney built his vacation home in Palm Springs in 1962 as a retreat for him and his wife, Lillian.
He called it his “Technicolor Dream House.” It sold last year for $US1.1 ($AU2) million.
It sold in May 2020.
The interior features bright red accents.
He didn’t call it his “Technicolor Dream House” for nothing.
The home’s many windows allow for light to flow throughout.
The dining area opens right up to the backyard.
The one-story home has four bedrooms.
Bright accent walls keep with the technicolor theme.
The master bedroom features shiny gold furniture and a blue accent wall.
It also has a sliding door to the backyard.
The large open floor plan has lots of space for entertaining.
The living room has its own bar area as well.
A spacious kitchen has a nice view of the pool.
The black and white kitchen is perhaps the most muted room in the home.
Walt Disney’s final home was his Carolwood Estate, where he lived until his death in 1966. The home has since been torn down.
Above he can be seen riding a train outside his Carolwood home. He built the one-eighth scale train and named it the Carolwood Pacific Railroad.
Just over a year after Lillian’s death in 1997, businessman Gabriel Brener bought the property for $US8.45 ($AU12) million and knocked down the home. In its place, he built a 35,000-square-foot mansion in 2001. The eight-bedroom mansion, which sits on 3.6 acres of land, sold in 2014 for $US74 ($AU102) million, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The barn from Disney’s Carolwood Estate, pictured below, is now on loan to the city of Los Angles and is located in Griffith Park.
Though Disney’s Carolwood home was demolished, the barn was saved and is normally available to visit on the third Sunday of every month.
Disney’s barn was also his workshop, where he planned many projects.