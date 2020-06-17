See inside the many homes of Walt Disney, from his parents' cottage, which cost $800 to build, to his lavish 'Technicolor Dream House' in Palm Springs

Patricia Ruben Outside Disney’s Los Feliz home.

Walt Disney was born in 1901 in Chicago, Illinois, and died in 1966 in Burbank, California.

Throughout his life, he lived in multiple properties, mainly in California.

His childhood home in Chicago was designed and built by his parents in the 1890s. In recent years, it’s been restored by The Walt Disney Birthplace.

He raised his two children in a 6,388-square-foot home, which was listed for $US3.65 million in 2014.

He called his vacation home in Palm Springs, California, his “Technicolor Dream House.” It recently sold for $US1.1 million.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Walt Disney was born in the Hermosa neighbourhood of Chicago, Illinois, in 1901. His parents, Elias and Flora Disney, designed the home where he was born.

In 1923, he moved to Hollywood, California, where he met his wife, Lillian. They raised their two daughters at a 6,388-square-foot home in Los Feliz, California.

In his later years, Disney built a vacation home in Palm Springs, California. He called it his “Technicolor Dream House,” and he decorated it with bright-coloured walls and furniture. It recently sold for $US1.1 million.

Take a look at some of the former homes of the late cartoonist and creator.

Walt Disney lived from 1901 to 1966. He was born in Chicago, but he spent most of his life living in California.

Hulton Archive / Stringer / Getty Images Walt Disney.

Disney was diagnosed with lung cancer in 1966 and died just months later. Following his death, his brother Roy finished his plan to open Walt Disney World in 1971.

Walt Disney was born in Chicago, Illinois, on the second floor of a 18-foot-by-28-foot wooden cottage designed by his parents. It cost them $US800 to build.

The Walt Disney Birthplace Walt Disney’s childhood home.

His father, Elias, obtained a permit to build the home in 1892 – before Disney was born – and his mother, Flora, drew up plans for the home. The following year, they moved in.

Disney lived in the house with his parents and brothers, Roy, Herbert, and Raymond, and sister Ruth, until he was 4 years old.

The home has since been renovated and turned into a heritage site called The Walt Disney Birthplace.

The Walt Disney Birthplace Outside Walt Disney’s first home.

The Walt Disney Birthplace website says, “We have already lost too many buildings that were an incredibly important part of Walt Disney’s history. And that is why we have purchased this house and will restore it to its original state, honouring and preserving the home for generations to come.”

It took five years for the home to be renovated to appear as it did in 1893, ABC7 reported in 2018.

The renovation has reportedly cost several hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Walt Disney Birthplace The parlor in Disney’s former home.

The bay window looks out over the front porch.

Disney and his brother Roy shared a bedroom as children.

The Walt Disney Birthplace Walt and Roy’s former bedroom.

The brothers shared a lifelong bond, started in the bedroom pictured above.

Walt Disney moved to Los Angeles in 1923. Four years later, he built this home on Lyric Avenue.

Krista Ames-Cook Walt Disney’s Lyric Avenue home in Los Angeles, California.

According to Los Angeles Magazine, his brother, Roy, built an identical home next door.

In 1932, Disney and his wife, Lillian, built a family home in Los Feliz, California.

Patricia Ruben Outside Disney’s Los Feliz home.

According to Disney Examiner, Disney worked with architect Frank Crowhurst to design the Tudor and French style home.

The 6,388-square-foot house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, according to a Sotheby’s listing.

Patricia Ruben Outside Disney’s Los Feliz home.

According to the listing, the home has a “Mediterranean entry, circular rotunda, painted ceilings, vaulted beamed ceilings, original stained leaded glass, and a Juliet balcony.”

Though it has been sold, it was last listed in 2014 for $US3.65 million.

Patricia Ruben The living room in Disney’s former home.

According to Collider, the home cost $US50,000 to construct and was built mainly by unemployed Depression-era workers.

The Disneys lived at the home from 1932 to 1950.

Patricia Ruben Inside the home.

Special touches, like the painted ceiling and wrought iron railing, give the home a storybook feel.

A spacious dining area shows off the Tudor-style architecture.

Patricia Ruben The dining area in Disney’s former home.

Disney lived at the home with his wife and two daughters, Diane and Sharon.

The billiard room, one of 12 rooms in the house, was no doubt a good place for Disney to unwind.

Patricia Ruben The billiard room in Disney’s former home.

There are five Disney resort hotels that have complimentary pool tables.

A spacious master bedroom features french door windows.

Patricia Ruben The master bedroom at Disney’s former home.

There are four bedrooms in the home.

The private screening room, pictured below, was where Disney watched many of his films, according to the home’s most recent listing.

Patricia Ruben The sitting area in Disney’s home.

The Disney family would come together to watch movies and screenings from the studio.

Some of Disney’s most famous films were released while he lived in his Los Feliz home.

Patricia Ruben The screening room.

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” was released in 1937, “Pinocchio” was released in 1940, “Fantasia” was released in 1940, “Dumbo” was released in 1941, “Bambi” was released in 1942, and “Cinderella” was released in 1950.

Details like this storybook ceiling make the home look like something out of a Disney movie.

Patricia Ruben A sitting area.

The room looks like it could be right out of “Sleeping Beauty,” which, according to Collider, was imagined while Disney lived in the home.

The home featured a playhouse for Disney’s daughters, Diane and Sharon.

Patricia Ruben The pool and playhouse outside Disney’s home.

According to Glamour, the pool pictured above is not the home’s original pool, and was constructed in 1963, after the Disneys lived there. Disney’s original pool was on a lower tier of the property that was sold, and it still remains on that piece of land.

Disney built his vacation home in Palm Springs in 1962 as a retreat for him and his wife, Lillian.

Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners Outside Disney’s Palm Springs vacation home.

According to Business Insider, he lived in the home with Lillian until his death in 1966.

He called it his “Technicolor Dream House.” It recently sold for $US1.1 million.

Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou The living room in Disney’s Palm Springs home.

It sold in May 2020.

The interior features bright red accents.

Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Inside Disney’s Palm Springs home.

He didn’t call it his “Technicolor Dream House” for nothing.

The home’s many windows allow for light to flow throughout.

Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou The dining area in Disney’s Palm Springs home.

The dining area opens right up to the backyard.

The one-story home has four bedrooms.

Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners A guest bedroom at Disney’s Palm Springs home.

Bright accent walls keep with the technicolor theme.

The master bedroom features shiny gold furniture and a blue accent wall.

Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners The master bedroom at Disney’s Palm Springs home.

It also has a sliding door to the backyard.

The large open floor plan has lots of space for entertaining.

Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners The living room in Disney’s Palm Springs home.

According to Business Insider, the living room has its own bar area as well.

A spacious kitchen has a nice view of the pool.

Ruben Vargas Jr./Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate/Leaskou Partners The kitchen in Disney’s Palm Springs home.

The black and white kitchen is perhaps the most muted room in the home.

Walt Disney’s final home was his Carolwood Estate, where he lived until his death in 1966. The home has since been torn down.

Gene Lester/Archive Photos/Getty Images Disney driving a train behind his Carolwood home.

Above he can be seen riding a train outside his Carolwood home. He built the one-eighth scale train and named it the Carolwood Pacific Railroad.

Just over a year after Lillian’s death in 1997, businessman Gabriel Brener bought the property for $US8.45 million and knocked down the home. In its place, he built a 35,000-square-foot mansion in 2001. The eight-bedroom mansion, which sits on 3.6 acres of land, sold in 2014 for $US74 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The barn from Disney’s Carolwood Estate, pictured below, is now on loan to the city of Los Angles and is located in Griffith Park.

Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images The barn from Disney’s Carolwood Estate and his grandson, Walter Disney Miller (right).

Though Disney’s Carolwood home was demolished, the barn was saved and is normally available to visit on the third Sunday of every month.

Disney’s barn was also his workshop, where he planned many projects.

Photo by Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Inside Disney’s barn.

According to the Carolwood Foundation, Disney spent many hours building trains in his barn and called it his “happy place.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.