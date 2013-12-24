NJ Real Estate Agent Accused Of Having An Affair In The Home He Was Hired To Sell

In every homeowner’s worst nightmare, a recent lawsuit alleges that two Coldwell Banker realtors in New Jersey kept potential buyers away from a vacant home so they could use it for their “sexual escapades,” according to NorthJersey.com writer John Petrick.

Robert Lindsay, a former president of the Passaic County Board of Realtors, and another Coldwell agent named Jeannemarie Phelan were allegedly caught by hidden security cameras using the defendants home as a crash pad for their trysts.

According to the suit: “Defendants Coldwell and Lindsay were engaged by [Richard and Sandra Weiner] to market and sell their home in Wayne, New Jersey. Instead, Lindsay and Phelan, through Lindsay’s illegal and dishonest acts, used the Weiners’ home as their play pad to have sexual relations in the Weiners’ bedroom, among other places in the home,” NorthJersey.com writes.

The suit also reportedly says that the agents listed the home way above its market value at $US650,000 to keep it on the market (and vacant) for longer. Their alleged month-long affair lasted for over a year until January 23, 2012 when Sandra Weiner happened by chance to see the real estate agents on the camera feed, and called the police, NorthJersey.com reports.

“The police opened the door to the house and found Lindsay pulling up his pants,” the suit reportedly states. “Lindsay lied to police by telling them that he was there to prepare the house for an open house. … Instead, Lindsay and Phelan were at the house to have sex.”

“Immediately after learning of the allegation of improper behaviour at the property by two independent contractors in January 2012, we ceased our affiliation with the agents,” Hal Maxwell, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in New Jersey and Rockland County, told NorthJersey.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.