Real Estate Agents Are Selling Communities Instead Of Houses

Real estate agent Sharon Steele has no formal broadcast training and yet, on a recent day of filming nearly a dozen videos profiling small businesses in Cranford, she worked without a script and often wrapped up the shoot in one take.



To Steele, creating the 90-second videos was like being at a party — meeting new business owners and hanging out with those she’s known for years — and all part of an effort to not just sell houses in Union County, but sell the community itself.

