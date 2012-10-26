The Hottest Real Estate Agent In The US Is Only 25 Years OId

Photo: vis WSJ

Oren Alexander celebrated his 25th birthday by breaking the record for the most expensive home sold in Miami, according to The Wall Street Journal.The Indian Creek mansion sold for a cool $47 million.



Alexander’s accolades don’t stop there. He’s been named to Forbes’ 30-under-30 most successful real estate agents list, was ranked No. 1 company wide for GCI Month of August, and was the top selling agent for Prudential Douglas Elliman in August 2009.

Alexander is apart of a growing trend of younger agents trying to break into the real estate scene. While Alexander might be a star of the younger generation, the median age of a real estate agents is still 56 years old, according to The WSJ.

Coming from a real estate family, Alexander learned the ropes of the luxury market from his parents at the age of 18, before heading off to the University of Colorado.

Alexander told The WSJ:

“Quite frankly, I’m addicted to my job—the hours, the lifestyle. I love that I get to hang out with wealthiest people in the world and it’s considered work. Plus, being a broker is entrepreneurial—and entrepreneurship is dominating right now.”

Currently, Alexander is marketing more than $175 million in property — including a $95 million mansion in Alpine, N.J.

To help market his luxury properties, Alexander takes to Twitter, tweeting photos of new properties going up around the city, or when news breaks in the industry. He has more than 4,800 followers.

The Real Deal dubbed Alexander “The Party Boy,” spotting him at hot-spots such as Mister H or the Mulberry Project. He and his twin brother, Alon, were also named two of NYC’s hottest bachelors by Gotham Magazine in 2011.

