Here's what $200,000 will get you in real estate in 20 US cities

Realtor.com This home in Columbus, Ohio, costs $US200,000.

While $US200,000 is the average cost of a home in the US, that price will get you vastly different properties across the country.

In Indianapolis, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; and Kansas City, Missouri, you can buy a decent-sized, single-family house for $US200,000.

In Los Angeles, California, and Miami, Florida, you can only get a condo for that price.

In cities like Boston, Massachusetts, and Brooklyn, New York, $US200,000 will get you a fixer upper.

Homeowners across the US pay vastly different prices for their homes, but a recent study found that the average cost of a house is about $US231,700.

In some parts of the country, $US200,000 will get you a large, beautiful house, while in other areas, the same price will get you a small condo or a fixer upper. Insider studied listings on Realtor.com to find how far the average price tag will take you in different parts of the country.

Keep reading to find out what you can get for $US200,000 in a city near you.

In Omaha, Nebraska, you can purchase this ranch-style home for $US200,000.

Realtor.com House for sale in Omaha, Nebraska.

This 2,817-square-foot house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. While the interior has wood flooring, new carpeting, and new tiling, the outside has a deck, patio, porch, and a gazebo.

Average listing price for Omaha in 2019:

$US328,582

You can get a three-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-story home for $US200,000 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Google Maps House for sale in Atlanta, Georgia.

Located in Lakewood Heights, Atlanta, this World War II Craftsman is 1,072 square feet, and it has three bedrooms and two baths. The listing says the house also has a front porch, a large living room, and a master bedroom with a deck.

Average listing price for Atlanta in 2019:

$US424,237

Two shotgun homes in New Orleans, Louisiana, cost $US200,000.

Realtor.com House for sale in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This 6,850-square-foot home is actually two shotgun-style homes. Each side of the building has two bedrooms and one bath. The house has 12-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, and exposed brick.

Average listing price for New Orleans in 2019:

$US394,206

This pink bungalow in Austin, Texas, costs $US200,000.

Google Maps House for sale in Austin, Texas.

This 1,094-square-foot bungalow has three bedrooms and two baths. Notably, the interior and the exterior of the house is painted almost entirely in pink.

Average listing price for Austin in 2019:

$US552,904

For $US200,000, you can get a remodeled home in Chicago, Illinois.

Google Maps House for sale in Chicago, Illinois.

This two-story, 2,000-square-foot brick house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The home has just been remodeled, so there are new windows, new heating and cooling systems, new appliances, new countertops, and a new deck. There’s also a large finished basement and a two-car garage.

Average listing price for Chicago in 2019:

$US448,705

In Kansas City, Missouri, you can get a large house for the same price.

Google Maps House for sale in Kansas City, Missouri.

Located in Highridge Manor, this 2,187-square-foot home has three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. On the second floor, you can find the master bedroom and two guest bedrooms. On the ground floor, there is a large family room with a fireplace. The basement is also finished.

Average listing price for Kansas City in 2019:

$US373,139

A $US200,000 home in Houston, Texas, is also on the larger side.

Google Maps House for sale in Houston, Texas.

This three-bedroom, two and a half bathroom house measures 2,217 square feet. Inside the house, you can find a tile entryway, a game room, new carpets, hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.

Average listing price for Houston in 2019:

$US441,191

In Miami, Florida, you can buy a townhouse for that price tag.

Google Maps House for sale in Miami, Florida.

One of these 1,030-square-foot condos in Miami is for sale. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a screened patio, crown moulding, and an eat-in kitchen.

Average listing price for Miami in 2019:

$US938,615

You can also purchase a townhouse in Phoenix, Arizona, for $US200,000.

Realtor.com House for sale in Phoenix, Arizona.

This two-bedroom, two-bath home is in a resort-style community, which includes a pool, two spas, and cabanas. The house – which is 973 square feet – has a fireplace, a patio, and wood laminate floors.

Average listing price for Phoenix in 2019:

$US642,222

While in Columbus, Ohio, you can get a four-bedroom, two-story home for $US200,000.

Realtor.com House for sale in Columbus, Ohio.

This single-family home is 2,086 square feet and dates back to 1967. There are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large living room, a dining room, a breakfast nook, and a two-car garage. The home also has hardwood flooring throughout.

Average listing price for Columbus in 2019:

$US350,252

You can get a quaint ranch in Raleigh, North Carolina, for the same price.

Google Maps House for sale in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This 1,202-square-foot ranch has three bedrooms and two baths. The home also comes with a two-car garage, a patio, a fireplace, and a large yard.

Average listing price for Raleigh in 2019:

$US444,412

This ranch in Des Moines, Iowa, costs $US200,000.

Google Maps House for sale in Des Moines, Iowa.

This ranch-style house has three bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and is 988 square feet. Though on the smaller side, the house has a renovated kitchen, a large master bedroom, a two-car garage, and a garden shed.

Average listing price for Des Moines in 2019:

$US322,6006

The closest home to Los Angeles, California, for $US200,000 is about 20 miles away.

Google Maps House for sale near Los Angeles, California.

According to Realtor.com, there are no homes for sale in the Los Angeles area that cost $US200,000. In Long Beach, however, there is a condo for sale for that price. With one bedroom and one bath, the home is just 471 square feet.

Average listing price for Los Angeles in 2019:

$US1,631,905

You can get a condo just outside Seattle, Washington, for the same price.

Realtor.com House for sale near Seattle, Washington.

Similarly, there are no houses for sale in the metro Seattle area that cost $US200,000, according to Realtor.com. But this 1,005-square-foot condo is in a community in Bremerton, Washington, just outside the city. It has two bedrooms and one full bathroom. The deck outside the master bedroom offers views of Mt. Rainier, and the community has a pool, a sports court, and a community centre.

Average listing price for Seattle in 2019:

$US833,283

A house that may need some work in Brooklyn, New York, can cost $US200,000.

Google Maps House for sale in Brooklyn, New York.

This house in Brooklyn is 2,000 square feet and has three bedrooms with just one bathroom. The listing says the “property needs TLC.”

Average listing price for New York City in 2019:

$US1,066,927

Similarly, you can buy a fixer upper near Boston, Massachusetts, for $US200,000.

Google Maps House for sale near Boston, Massachusetts.

Currently, there are no houses for sale in the metro Boston area that cost $US200,000, according to Realtor.com. However, in Revere, six miles from the centre of Boston, there is a fixer upper that fits the price range. The 1,483-square-foot house has two bedrooms and one bath.

Average listing price for Boston in 2019:

$US864,929

Row homes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, have a similar price tag.

Google Maps House for sale in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia is known for its row houses, and this one is $US200,000. At just 708 square feet, this house has three bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. The house is newly renovated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a back patio.

Average listing price for Philadelphia in 2019:

$US430,796

This large house in Indianapolis, Indiana, costs just $US200,000.

Google Maps House for sale in Indianapolis, Indiana.

This 2,960-square-foot home in Indiana has four bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, a centre island, and a dining room. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, double sinks, a tub, and a shower.

Average listing price for Indianapolis in 2019:

$US326,128

This Colonial costs $US200,000 in Detroit, Michigan.

Google Maps House for sale in Detroit, Michigan.

This Colonial is 1,800 square feet with three bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. The house also includes a gourmet kitchen, granite countertops, a deck, a fireplace, a formal dining room, and a tile foyer.

Average listing price for Indianapolis in 2019:

$US358,972

In Nashville, Tennessee, you can get a three-bedroom home for the same price tag.

Google Maps House for sale in Nashville, Tennessee.

This 1,350-square-foot home has three bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, a large backyard, and a two-car garage.

Average listing price for Nashville in 2019:

$US545,819

