The 'Real' Durable Goods Report Reveals A Huge Collapse In American Incomes

Click for a larger image

Finally, here is the chart that I believe gives the most accurate view of what Durable Goods Orders is telling us about the long-term economic trend. The three-month moving average of the real (inflation-adjusted) core series (ex transportation and defence) per capita helps us filter out the noise of volatility to see the big picture.

Click for a larger image

As these charts illustrate, when we study core durable goods orders in the larger context of population growth and also adjust for inflation, the data becomes a coincident macro-indicator of a major shift in demand within the U.S. economy. It correlates with a decline in real household incomes, as illustrated in my analysis of the most recent Census Bureau household income data:

The secular trend in durable goods orders also helps us understand the trend of declining GDP that I’ve illustrated elsewhere. See especially the most recent update on GDP.

As we can see from the various metrics above, the real per-capita demand for durable goods has increased substantially since the trough at the end of the last recession. But orders remain far below their respective peaks near the turn of the century and earlier.

What per cent of the nominal GDP dollar amount is contributed by Durable Goods? — 1.4 s of the most recent GDP report, it’s at 1.40 per cent.

