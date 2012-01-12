Real Diamond Stamp for Queen’s Diamond Jubilee

A lot has been written about the upcoming Diamond Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. What was missing though was a collection fit for stamp collectors to swoon over. With the release of the limited edition Jersey stamp, this niche too seems to have been filled in.



For what is possible the first time ever, a stamp will have a real diamond embedded into it. The souvenir sheet of limited edition stamps has two stamps on it. One of the current Queen and the other of the late monarch – her father King George VI who preceded her. The diamond diadem crown that is worn by the Queen will have a 1.25 mm diamond affixed onto it on each of the sheets.

Only 600 of these souvenir sheets are to be produced and these shall be released by Jersey post on the 6th of February. A special technique was developed in order to produce these diamond embedded stamps. The stamps cost £125 a sheet.

The Rich Times

