The dark web marketplace where you can buy 200 million Yahoo accounts is under cyberattack

The popular dark web marketplace where a hacker is selling 200 million user accounts stolen from Yahoo says it is currently under cyberattack.

The site, called The Real Deal, is one of the go-to spots for hackers trying to sell off databases in exchange for Bitcoin. In the case of the reported Yahoo hack, that means upwards of 200 million user credentials are available for sale on the site for 3 Bitcoin, or roughly $1,800.

Yahoo is expected to confirm the breach of its service soon, according to a report from Recode published Thursday.

That reporting comes as the site hosting the database is under cyber attack and inaccessible to users. It’s unknown who is behind that attack; The Real Deal only says “Market under DDoS” when a user goes to the login screen on its site, which is only accessible through the Tor browser.

Keeping up the site isn’t affected by a possible influx of dark web users looking for the goods from Yahoo. Instead, as the message indicates, The Real Deal is being hit by a DDoS, or distributed denial-of-service attack, a crude way to take down a website by flooding it with traffic.

Here’s what The Real Deal looks like now:

