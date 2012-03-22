15 True Stories That Inspired Your favourite 'Law & Order' Episodes

The second episode of the original Law & Order's first season, which featured a woman who claims she shot two men on a subway car, mirrored the life and crimes of Bernhard Goetz.

Goetz shot four men in December 1984 while riding a New York City subway car. He claimed the men threatened him and tried to rob him.

His actions received both acclaim and criticism as New Yorkers lauded him as a hero for fighting the violence prevalent in the subway. However, others claimed the shooting was racially motivated as the men were African-American.

Goetz was eventually acquitted of attempted murder and assault but was convicted of criminal possession of an unlicensed firearm.