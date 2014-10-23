Really, You're Earning Less Money

Does your paycheck feel lighter this month?

Real average hourly earnings decreased 0.2% in September from August, the BLS reported today, due to flat wages and a 0.1% increase in CPI.

Real average weekly earnings, on the other hand, increased by 0.2% thanks to a 0.3% increase in weekly hours.

Year-over-year, both real average hourly earnings and average weekly hours are up 0.3%, resulting in a 0.6% increase in average weekly earnings.

The story remains the same: even as the economy recovers, wage growth is basically non-existent — and that’s bad for the vast majority of Americans.

Here’s the full BLS release:

All employees Real average hourly earnings for all employees fell 0.2 per cent from August to September, seasonally adjusted, the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics reported today. This result stems from unchanged average hourly earnings combined with a 0.1 per cent increase in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U). Real average weekly earnings increased by 0.2 per cent over the month due to a 0.3 per cent increase in the average workweek more than offsetting the decline in real average hourly earnings. Real average hourly earnings increased by 0.3 per cent, seasonally adjusted, from September 2013 to September 2014. This gain in real average hourly earnings, combined with a 0.3 per cent increase in the average workweek, resulted in a 0.6 per cent increase in real average weekly earnings over this period. Production and nonsupervisory employees Real average hourly earnings for production and nonsupervisory employees decreased 0.1 per cent from August to September, seasonally adjusted. This decline stems from no change in average hourly earnings combined with a 0.1 per cent increase in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W). Real average weekly earnings decreased 0.4 per cent over the month due to the decline in real average hourly earnings combined with a 0.3 per cent decrease in the average workweek. Real average hourly earnings increased 0.7 per cent, seasonally adjusted, from September 2013 to September 2014. The increase in real average hourly earnings, combined with a 0.3 per cent gain in the average workweek, resulted in a 1.0 per cent increase in real average weekly earnings over this period.

