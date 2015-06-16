The drug dealer who inspired one of the toughest characters in 'Orange Is the New Black' has a shockingly cutesy Instagram

Cleary Wolters, the real-life Alex Vause from Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black,” is now on Instagram and her pictures look nothing like what you’d expect from a former international drug dealer.

Wolters is currently promoting a book about her own experience in prison, entitled, “Out of Orange.”

She uses her Instagram account for a mix of book promotion, selfies, her daily cups of coffee, and many, many pictures of her cats.

Though she is active across several social media platforms, Wolters has not garnered the same fan following that other OITNB cast-members and writers have achieved.

The ex-con author joined Instagram in May under the name @clearywolters. As of today, her account has 281 followers. Laura Prepon, the actress who plays her onscreen alter ego Alex Vause, boasts 1.2 million Instagram followers.

While promoting her book, she’s caught up with a few members of the cast and shared the pics on Instagram.

She even posted this photo with the real-life Piper Kerman, whose memoir, “Orange is the New Black,” inspired the Netflix series.

Wolters admits that “Orange is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan took some creative liberties when casting Laura Prepon to portray her on the show, as Wolters and Prepon don’t exactly look alike.

“I love seeing myself as, like, a tall, gorgeous seductress,” Wolters told People Magazine.

Wolters has also been candid about her relationship with Kerman, and how different it is from what’s presented on Netflix.

“We did not have sex in prison,” Wolters told Vanity Fair. “Not even a little bit.”

In fact, the pair actually only spent five weeks together during Wolters’ six-year sentence.

Today, Wolters and Kerman are “on good terms,” Wolters told the Huffington Post.

There is one thing in the series that is spot on. Vause’s signature black frames are just like the pair of glasses that Wolters sports in real life.

You can follow Wolters on Instagram here.

