How the real ages of the ‘Bridgerton’ cast compare to their characters

Daphne Bridgerton is 21 when she makes her debut in British society. Daphne Bridgerton. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX The first season of “Bridgerton” is based on the novel “The Duke and I,” the first in the “Bridgerton” series. It centers around the summer of 1813, the summer that Daphne makes her debut in high society, and subsequently develops a complicated relationship with the Duke of Hastings.

Phoebe Dynevor is 26. Phoebe Dynevor. Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Most of the filming for season one wrapped in February 2020 — incredibly, just before the pandemic stopped a lot of production — so at the time of filming, Dynevor was 24. It means she was only a few years older than her “Bridgerton” character, but also younger than some of the actors who play characters younger than Daphne, like her younger sister Eloise or Eloise’s best friend, Penelope.

Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, is 29 in “Bridgerton.” Simon Hastings. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX The Duke of Hastings has vowed never to marry or bear children in order to spite his dead father … but promises are made to be broken.

Regé-Jean Page is 31. Regé-Jean Page. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Page is 31, making him older than the character by a couple of years, but closer to Dynevor’s age than Simon is to Daphne. He was 30 during some of the filming of the show. He’s up for an Emmy for lead actor in a drama series this year. He won’t be returning for the show’s second season.

The eldest Bridgerton, Anthony, is 30. Anthony Bridgerton. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX In the Bridgerton family, the kids are named alphabetically, from A to H: Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth. The oldest Bridgerton, Anthony, is 30 — the second season will probably focus on him, as the second book in the series is “The Viscount Who Loved Me.”

In real life, Jonathan Bailey is 33. He was 31 at the time of filming. Jonathan Bailey. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images Bailey is also only a couple years older than his character, but he’s around the same age as the actress who plays Eloise, who is over 10 years younger than him in the show.

After Anthony comes 27-year-old Benedict Bridgerton. Benedict Bridgerton. Netflix Benedict’s book is No. 3: “An Offer from a Gentleman.” But some are hoping the series deviates from canon to make Benedict an LGBTQ character

He’s played by 33-year-old Luke Thompson. Luke Thompson. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Thompson is the same age as his “older” brother, Jonathan Bailey. Thompson was also 31 at the time of filming season one.

The third eldest Bridgerton brother is Colin, who is 22. Colin Bridgerton. Netflix Colin spent the season pining over Marina Thompson, but fans of his book, “Romancing Mister Bridgerton,” know that it’s not meant to last.

Luke Newton, 28, plays Colin. Luke Newton. Disney He’s a few years older than his “Bridgerton” character — he was 26 during some of the filming for season one.

Daphne’s younger sister Eloise is supposed to be 17. Eloise Bridgerton. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Eloise spends the entire season (rightfully) complaining about how, as a woman, all she can do is get married and have children. Fans can check out the fifth book, “ To Sir Phillip, With Love,” to see what happens to Eloise as she grows up.

She’s played by 31-year-old Claudia Jessie. Claudia Jessie. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Yup, Jessie is in her 30s playing a teenager in “Bridgerton.” Her first on-screen appearance was in a 2012 episode of “Doctors,” a British soap opera, when she was 22.

Claudia’s best friend, Penelope Featherington, is also 17. Penelope Featherington. Netflix Penelope spends season one pining for Colin Bridgerton, and even scheming to get her cousin Marina away from him, but she’s a fan-favorite, as she seems to be the most relatable character in the whole show.

But in real life, Nicola Coughlan is 34. Nicola Coughlan. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Coughlan has been playing a teenager since 2018 — she also plays high school student Clare in the British sitcom “Derry Girls.” At the time of filming season one of “Bridgerton,” she turned 33.

We’re not exactly sure how old the show version of Marina Thompson is supposed to be, though there’s a book character of the same name who would’ve been 19 during the show’s events. Marina Thompson. Netflix This version of Marina doesn’t exist in the “Bridgerton” books, but a character with the same name is mentioned in the fifth book. We’re willing to bet the show’s version of the character will meet a different fate.

Ruby Barker is actually 24 in real life. Ruby Barker. YouTube/York Minster Official Barker is nearly the same age as her on-screen would-be love interest, Luke Newton.

The Bridgerton matriarch, Violet Hastings, is 47. Lady Violet. Netflix Lady Bridgerton was widowed at a young age — her husband died roughly 10 years before the events of the show.

Ruth Gemmell is 54 in real life. Ruth Gemmell. Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Gemmell is best known for her role in the original British version of “Fever Pitch” opposite Colin Firth — Drew Barrymore played the character in the 2005 American remake starring Jimmy Fallon.