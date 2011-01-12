Ready Yourselves Midtown Bankers: There Might Be Strippers Shovelling Snow Outside The Nasdaq Tomorrow

Dealbreaker was alerted to a titillating event to take place tomorrow during Snowpocalypse II.



In front of the NASDAQ Building at Times Square tomorrow, a bevy of strippers will be shovelling snow.

The buxom girls vow to see that the nation’s cross roads, Times Square, does not come to a standstill.

They also promise to have their place of business open and not be crippled by lack of commerce due to mounds of snow and piles of garbage.

This is amazing! But will it actually happen?

Whether these girls get out there or not, we’re sceptical, but this is imaginative PR at its finest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.