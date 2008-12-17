Eliot Spitzer Lost Money With Madoff

There are no doubt a couple hundred Bernie Madoff investors who would love to give Eliot Spitzer his old job back for a few minutes.

Or, better yet, just put the two of them in a cage and settle it the old-fashioned way.

NPR’s Mike Pesca:

Add the name Eliot Spitzer to the list of prominent people allegedly ripped off by Wall Street trader Bernard L. Madoff. Yesterday at Slate‘s holiday party Spitzer, who is writing a column for the online publication, confirmed that his family’s firm had investments with a Madoff subsidiary.

The former governor said that he never met Madoff and wasn’t into “the Palm Beach scene,” which he described as stuffier than he prefers, but did confirm that his family real estate firm lost money. He shrugged his shoulders in a “what can you do” way, and seemed in good spirits as he talked and joked with the crowd of mostly journalists.

At one point, On the Media‘s Brooke Gladstone, who like Spitzer is Jewish, joked that “Bernie Madoff was worse for the Jews than anyone since David Berkowitz” and Spitzer replied, “Well, I was New York’s second Jewish governor and look what I did.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.