Ready For iPad2: Meet The CEO Of Apple's Best iPad App Of The Year Award

Mike McCue has had quite a year. Since launching last year he’s:



1. Won Apple’s best iPad app of the year award.

2. Been on Oprah.

3. Racked up more than a million downloads.

4. Been named to Twitter’s board of directors.

Tonight Flipboard released a new version that adds a few new features:

1. Instagram photo support.

2. Much faster performance (and that’s before the iPad 2 comes along, which will double speed).

3. Make it easier to discover new content via searches.

This is just the tip of the iceberg of what will come this year from Flipboard as they start rolling in new filtering and discovery technology that they purchased with the Ellerdale Project acquisition they made.

In the 30-minute interview Mike talks about the new competition that Flipboard is seeing and also explains how they will do advertising and where they are heading.

