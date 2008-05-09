ReadWriteWeb: TechCrunch, Digg, Slashdot Users Are a Bunch of Morons

Under the premise of assessing Yahoo’s new Digg-killer “Buzz,” ReadWriteWeb flames the users of TechCrunch, Digg, Slashdot, and other tech communities — implying that they’re semi-verbal cretins who lurk around all day just to add a blurt or two at the end of every post.



In the process, ReadWriteWeb blows smoke up the rears of not only its own sophisticated readers but the refined, intelligent users of Yahoo’s homepage, too:

…What surprised us the most was the number of comments that Yahoo visiters (sic) left! Just before 10pm, the Wikipedia story had around 30 comments – not bad for our site, which generally gets high quality comments and not much of the inane ‘filler’ comments you see on other blogs. But after yahoo.com linked to the story, it raced up to 150 comments. That tells us that Yahoo users are much more engaged with the content they click to, than users from digg or slashdot.

ReadWriteWeb’s insult-in-the-form-of-a-product-review has one comment so far. It contains a punctuation error.

