5 Ways TV Will Evolve in 2013

If you were expecting the Internet to upend TV like it mangled the print media business, you may have noticed by now that things aren’t so simple.



The Web is very good at delivering text and static images, but when it comes to TV-quality video content, it turns out that cable providers are still much better at that. When it comes to challenging TV, the Internet has two serious handicaps: content and the user interface. In 2012, the status quo crept forward in both areas, albeit slowly. Next year, TV will continue its gradual evolution toward something completely different from what we grew up with.

