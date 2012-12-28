Yes, Randi Zuckerberg, Please Lecture Us About 'Human Decency'

Interwebs drama of the day: Randi Zuckerberg, sister of Mark Zuckerberg,threw a fit when someone tweeted a copy of a Zuckerberg family photo (see above) that Randi herself had posted to Facebook, the confusing-to-use social Web site created by her strange, reclusive brother. Randi was furiousbecause she wanted the photo to be seen only by her friends, but someone who is friends with Randi’s sister saw the photo on Facebook, assumed it was public, and spread it on Twitter.



Click here to read more >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.