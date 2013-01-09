This App Helps You Read Faster By Forcing You To Read One Word At A Time

Photo: Denis De Desmaeker via Flickr

This might sound counterintuitive, but an app called ReadQuick claims to help you read faster and comprehend more by reading one word at a time. Here’s how it works: you collect articles from the web, Instapaper, or from one of ReadQuick’s content partners. ReadQuick then displays whichever article you choose one word at a time in portrait mode.



The words only appear for a moment, as the default display speed is set to 250 words per minute. But you can change the pace depending on what speed you’re most comfortable reading at.

The ultimate goal is to get you reading faster, so ReadQuick also tracks your progress to see how much you’re reading, and how fast you’re reading it.

ReadQuick is only available for the iPad and costs $3.99, but there’s a free app for Android called fastreader that also uses the technique of displaying one word at a time to get you reading faster.

Be sure to check out screenshots below.

Photo: iTunes/Screenshot

fastreader

Photo: Google Play/Screenshot

