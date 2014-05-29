Levar Burton Is Raising Money On Kickstarter To Bring Back 'Reading Rainbow'

Popular television show “Reading Rainbow” is looking to make a comeback, thanks to the show’s former host who’s launching a Kickstarter to bring the PBS program back to life.

LeVar Burton hosted the popular children’s show from 1983 until 2006, and hopes his campaign will

raise $US1 million to bring “Reading Rainbow” to the internet for a whole new generation of kids.

Remember?

The proposed new (and free!) “Reading Rainbow” will include a classroom version, reports The Chicago Tribune, and “a not-for-profit that will give copies of “Reading Rainbow” away to low-income schools for free.”

Burton knows that today’s kids want to use today’s technology. “Reading Rainbow” even had its own iPad app. 13 million books have been enjoyed by children using tablets all over the world. But he also knows the show could make a difference if it made a comeback.

“So lets do it this, y’all,” Burton says. “Together we can create and deliver a proven tool for encouraging the love of reading to millions of children. We can genuinely change the world, one children’s book at a time.”

So far, the campaign has 7,300 backers and has raised over $US330,000 with over a month to go.

You can learn more about the Kickstarter here or by watching the video below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.