LeVar Burton Will Resurrect "Reading Rainbow" As An iPad App!

Photo: Fused Film

LeVar Burton has started a new venture called RRKidz that will produce a multimedia take on his old show, Reading Rainbow, and do it all for the iPad, reports TUAW.Once it launches, the app will feature voiceovers, animations, games, and videos for 300 books.



Burton told TUAW that the app will rely on a subscription model.

With all the e-book success already seen on the iPad, we’re excited for this nostalgic bit of news.

