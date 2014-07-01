The Kickstarter Campaign To Bring Back 'Reading Rainbow' Just Broke The Record For Most Backers Ever

“Reading Rainbow” was one of the most popular kids’ TV shows of the ’80s and ’90s, inspiring an entire generation of children to find the adventure in reading. The show won 26 Emmys and a Peabody Award in 23 years on the air.

“Reading Rainbow” was cancelled in 2006, but this May, former host LeVar Burton launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring it back. The project reached its goal of $US1 million in just 11 hours.

Now it’s been confirmed that “Reading Rainbow” has the most backers in the history of Kickstarter, with 92,003 people pledging more than $US4.5 million.

Burton tweeted the news this morning.

Kickstarter then confirmed.

Reading Rainbow just crushed the record for most backers ever! https://t.co/A9gyA9uNTT pic.twitter.com/ygsCxomJmb

— Kickstarter (@kickstarter) June 30, 2014

Though “Reading Rainbow” shattered the record for the most people donating money to a project, the Pebble remains the most-funded Kickstarter project of all time, with $US10 million raised by 68,000 backers.

Burton initially sought to raise $US1 million with his Kickstarter campaign, but he later adjusted the goal to $US5 million in the hopes that it would help even more kids get access to “Reading Rainbow” materials online.

Over the weekend, Seth MacFarlane pledged to match all donations up to $US1 million. Only 48 hours remain in the campaign, and they still have $US500,000 to go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.