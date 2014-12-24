Reading An iPad In Bed Makes It Harder To Fall Asleep

Don’t bring your iPad to bed with you if you value your sleep.

Researchers at the National Academy of Science published a study on Monday that concludes the “short-wavelength light” (light that’s closer to the blue end of the spectrum) messes up the circadian rhythms that govern sleep and suppresses the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin.

The result? People reported feeling less tired, and took longer to fall asleep. They were also more tired the next day.

The researchers advise reaching for a book instead. A non-illuminated electronic reader like the original Kindle might also work.

The study involved 12 healthy young adults. It doesn’t say whether any of these young adults were old enough to have small children of their own, but such circumstances would make any discussion of a full night’s sleep moot, so we’re guessing probably not.

