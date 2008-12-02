Yahoo's New CEO Should Be David Rosenblatt (YHOO)

After three rounds of polling the results are in: Readers say Yahoo (YHOO) should hire David Rosenblatt for its next CEO.



Rosenblatt is the guy who cut costs while building revenues at DoubleClick before selling it to Google (GOOG) for $3.1 billion. He beat out Google’s head of sales Tim Armstrong and former AOL CEO Jon Miller in our final round of voting.

We haven’t heard from Rosenblatt about whether he’d even take the job, but we decided to collect recommendations to send to Yahoo’s board anyway.

We started with another former CEO of DoubleClick, cofounder Kevin Ryan, who also happens to work in our office as SAI chairman. Kevin loves the idea of Rosenblatt-run Yahoo. He gave us five reasons why:

He’s experienced. Rosenblatt successfully managed an Internet company with more than 1,000 employees.

He owns the niche. DoubleClick wasn’t just a tech company and it wasn’t just an advertising company. It was both — like Yahoo.

He can cut and grow Yahoo at the same time. At DoubleClick, Rosenblatt cut headcount from 2,000 to 1,000 between 2001 and 2003.

He can cut and grow. While selling off businesses DoubleClick needed to get out of, Rosenblatt managed to increase its revenues anyway.

He’s new. Yahoo needs someone who isn’t responsible — and isn’t interested in defending — past decisions.

Current DoubleClick/Google employees crush on Rosenblatt, too. One told me: “There is nothing not to love about him. [Rosenblatt taking the Yahoo CEO gig] would be great for him. Huge loss for us.”

A few readers told us why they chose Rosenblatt:

David Rosenblatt is a incredibly smart and an amazing manager; he turned Doubleclick around and was behind the entire sale to Google. He is far and away the best man for the job. Yahoo would be crazy to let him get away…

Rosenblatt’s banking connections prob facilitate another deal with MSFT quickly.

DR!!! Worked for him. Smart guy, understands the business and surrounds himself with strong people.

David R. Thats what people at DCLK call him. A great CEO worked with him, even played basketball with him (he was part of the DCLK b’ball team) in the league in nyc. A great competitor.

One reader composed a list of 10 reason while Rosenblatt will get the job:

Turned around DoubleClick as CEO, gave it a rebirth and sold to Google for 5x in less than 2 years

Unlike the AOL guys, has had a history of success in the online business– success follows people and breeds more success…

Is not a homegrown, loyal Google guy like [Tim Armstrong] and would probably leave

Has seen the insides of Google, whose organisation is most likely factorial worse than Yahoo only masked by the 1 phenomenal revenue stream

Probably made 95% of his DCLK acquisition money already– time to diversify!

As President of Display, he will always be the step child to the search guys [at Google]

Is highly ethical

Is a technologist who gets the advertising space, exactly what Yahoo! needs with its open strategy and apt platform

Is smart– street smarts combined with cognitive intelligences (Yale and Stanford MBA)

Is respected in the industry– advertisers, publishers, agencies AND investors.

