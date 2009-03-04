Readers React To Jimmy Fallon's "Late Night" Premiere

NBC’s “Late Night With Jimmy Fallon,” premiered last night. Because it’s cheap to make and better to watch live than recorded on DVRs, late night TV is supposed to save broadcast television. But that won’t happen if it sucks. We already know it got good ratings, but that doesn’t tell us whether people liked the program.



The “Late Night” producers took time from their hectic schedules last week to discuss their plans for the show, and they didn’t do it because of our sneaky good looks. They did it because the people who read The Business Insider are the types of media movers and shakers who can help make or break their show.

So do them a favour and share your feedback below?



