These are the 46 most trusted brands at the drugstore and beyond, according to Reader's Digest

Reader’s Digest has released the first-ever US edition of its Trusted Brands survey, revealing the names consumers turn to for everyday staples such as cereal and toothpaste.
The results of the March 2015 online survey are based on the preferences of a 4,500-person sample and are weighted against US Census data by age, gender, income, and geography.
Asked about the products and services they use on a routine basis, 79% of participants said they opt for a “trusted” brand when choosing between items of equal quality and price.
Here are the brands that made the cut across 40 different categories.
Airline: Southwest
Automobile (car/SUV) — Domestic: Ford
Automobile (car/SUV) — Import: Toyota
Automotive insurance: State Farm
Bathroom tissue: Charmin
Body lotion/moisturizer (excluding facial creams): Jergens and Aveeno (Statistical Tie)
Bottled water: Dasani
Coffee: Folgers
Cold & flu remedy: NyQuil
Cold cereal: Kellogg’s
Computer (desktop/laptop): Dell and Hewlett Packard (Statistical Tie)
Credit card: Visa
Cruise line: Carnival
Deodorant/antiperspirant (men’s): Old Spice
Deodorant/antiperspirant (women’s): Secret
Eye care product/eye health (excluding services, lenses and frames): Visine
Facial moisturizer/cream: Olay
Fast food/casual dining: McDonald’s
Hair colour: L’Oreal
Headache/pain reliever: Tylenol
Herbal supplements (non-vitamin): Nature Made
Home entertainment electronics (excluding cell phones, computers, and tablets): Sony
Household air freshener/deodoriser: Glade
Household cleaning product: Lysol
Juice: Tropicana
Laundry detergent: Tide
Life insurance Company: MetLife
Mass merchandiser retail store: Walmart
Mobile phone/tablet: Apple
National hotel chain/resort: Marriott and Hilton (Statistical Tie)
National pharmacy/drugstore: CVS and Walgreens (Statistical Tie)
Online shopping site: Amazon
Paper towels: Bounty
Pet care products (excluding food): Hartz
Pet food: Purina
Shampoo/conditioner: Pantene
Sleep aid (non-prescription, excluding cold/pain): ZzzQuil and Unisom (Statistical Tie)
Soap/body wash: Dove
Soup: Campbell’s
Spices/seasonings: McCormick
Toothpast
e: Crest
Vitamin supplement: Nature Made
