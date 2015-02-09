People are demanding the full release of the leaked HSBC list

The leaking of secret files from HSBC’s Swiss arm is the story of the day.

The investigation, carried out by 140 journalists from 45 different countries, revealed that the bank repeatedly helped its top customers hide assets and dodge taxes in their home countries by switching to secret accounts in Switzerland.

But the International Consortium of Investigative Journalism (ICIJ), the American publication that coordinated the investigation with the BBC, the Guardian, and Le Monde, has not published the full files yet.

The ICIJ revealed that they had received the files from Le Monde after a former HSBC employee, Henry Falciani, leaked it to French authorities when he fled from Switzerland.

The ICIJ wrote that there are more than 100,000 people named in those files and almost 9,000 of those are Britons.

A list of 61 high profile people involved in the allegations has been made public, but the full list is currently unavailable. The decision is sparking criticism on the internet, as readers were expecting to find the full list somewhere online.

Here are some reactions from the ICIJ website:

Le Monde was seemingly being asked to reveal the full list. The comment here reads: “The Names !!! ALL the list, in alphabetical order or by profession … Soon !”):

Business Insider has contacted the ICIJ for comment and will update this post when we hear back.

