VOTE! Who Deserves A Hug?

Yesterday we asked “Who Ought To Be Knocked Out?” So far, Jim Cramer is up in the poll by a wide margin. The booth is still open for voting, so go cast a vote.



Today, we’re asking the opposite question: Who deserves a hug? This financial catastrophe just won’t stop and it’s taking its toll on many people. So who deserves a hug for helping us through this thing or who deserves a hug because you just feel bad for them?

We thought this would be an easy poll to create. Turns out it’s rather tough to find sympathetic characters in this mess. But we gave it our best shot and here’s who we came up with and why:

Warren Buffett: Besides being a likable guy, and possibly our next Treasury Secretary, Buffett threw lifelines to GE and Goldman Sachs. Sure, he stands to cash in on those lifelines, but it was still awfully nice of him.

Bjork: Have you seen what’s going on with Iceland? Ouch.

The American Taxpayers: If you pick this one, you’re sort of a cornball.

John McCain: Like him or hate him, surely we can agree it’s tough for him to watch the economy tank, and along with it, his chances at ruling this mess of a nation.

Edward Liddy: Took over AIG and has to start selling off its parts. And now that AIG’s senior officials are getting backrubs on the U.S. dime, he’s got to write silly letters to Hank Paulson apologizing for standard business practices.

Nouriel Roubini: Dude just seems down in the dumps all the time.

Dick Fuld’s Secretary: We don’t know what she looks like, we got our picture from here. We assume manning the phones while the castle was simultaneously on fire, sinking and being sieged must have been difficult. Plus, she might be unemployed.

Hank Greenberg: He built an empire, then was chased out of his job. Now he can just shout about how his company was once strong, while watching it getting sold off. And because of AIG’s stock crash, he lost $14.5 billion this year alone.

Erin Burnett: She plans on cutting back her spending.

