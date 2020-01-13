READER SURVEY: Tell us how you like to spend your dough, and you'll be in the running for prizes from Amazon, Deliveroo and more

Hi there.

Here at Business Insider Australia, we believe in democracy. It’s what this country was founded on and – when we’re not stabbing our elected officials in the back – it’s an ideal we try to uphold.

Now we’d like to extend the democracy sausage to you (not a euphemism, we promise). As a media organisation, we have plenty of questions, and you have the answers we seek. You see, we want to know how you like to spend your money, so we can go right ahead and make the content you love to read.

The more you tell us, the more we’ll cover the issues you care about, in the way you want.

>>>>>Click here to enter the competition.<<<<<

We’re willing to compensate you for your effort, of course. Just fill out our survey above and you’ll go into the draw to win one of the following:

A $500 voucher for online fashion retailer The Iconic.

A $350 Amazon Echo prize pack (includes Echo Dot, Echo Studio, Amazon Echo).

A $250 voucher for Platypus Shoes so you can shop the latest from Nike, Adidas, Vans, Converse and more.

A $500 voucher for Italian footwear brand Superga.

1 of 7 gaming packs from Five Star Games, valued at up to $200 each.

A $500 voucher for Byron Bay fashion label Spell & The Gypsy Collective

A $300 Deliveroo voucher

1 of 5 Amazon Prime double lounge passes to the Bondi season of the American Express Openair Cinemas, valued at $84 per couple (includes a beanbag, blanket, popcorn, glass of Giesen wine or non-alcoholic beverage and wait service to your seat)

1 x VIP double pass to the RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour 2020 show in Melbourne on Feb 8, valued at $500 per couple (includes a private meet and greet with the queens before the show, customised VIP Galaxy Pass and preferred seating)

1 x GA double pass to the RuPaul’s Drag Race: Werq The World Tour 2020 show in Melbourne on Feb 8, valued at $300 per couple

A $300 Deliveroo voucher

Terms and conditions apply.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.