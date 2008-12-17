Reader Poll: How Low Will The Federal Reserve Go?

Remember the days when everyone waited on tenter hooks for the results of a Federal Reserve meeting? We kind of miss that pre-bailout world. As a salute to more ordinary times, we’re going to conduct a flash reader poll on the FOMC move today. Analysts have forecast that the Fed could cut a key rate by a half-point, to 0.5 per cent. Some say the Fed could go even further. The announcement is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. So get your votes in quick!



