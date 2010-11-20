READER CONTEST: Predict The Terms Of Groupon's Acquisition

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

The latest report from Bloomberg says that Groupon needs until the end of the year to decide whether it wants to sell to Google (read: it wants to give competitors a chance to make higher counter-offers.) We know Yahoo has already kicked the tires, and we hear eBay is in the mix too.The anticipation is killing us.



To help keep sane in the meantime, we’re holding a Groupon acquisition prediction contest. Submit your answers to the following questions in the comments below:

Who will acquire Groupon?

How much will Groupon sell for?

On what date will the sale of Groupon be announced?

If and when Groupon sells, we’ll evaluate these questions in order (you need to get the buyer right; if multiple commenters got that right, sale price is a tie-breaker; if there’s still a tie, we’ll look at the announcement date.)

What’s in it for you? Assuming he is still on speaking terms with us after he finds out about this contest, we’ll ask Groupon CEO Andrew Mason for an autographed picture to send you. Otherwise, we’ll think of something else nice to give you instead.

