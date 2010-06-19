READER CONTEST: Guess Tomorrow's New York Post Headline

Photo: New York Post

The inexcusable offsides call that cost the United States its first victory in this year’s World Cup cut us pretty deep, but there’s something keeping us going:Anticipating tomorrow’s New York Post headline.



America’s paper of record hit it out of the park when the USA team managed a tie against heavily-favoured England.

But the Post is at its best when confronted with outrage and tragedy.

So, we put it to you, readers: what will run on the front page of the Post tomorrow morning?

The response which is closest to what the Post actually runs will receive a prize, to be determined (but which will no doubt be awesome).

Let your inner tabloid go in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.