Cool New Google Toy Lets You Make Your Own "Search Story" Video

Google just announced a fun new tool that lets you create your own “Search Story” video, like the Paris Love commercial the company aired during the Superbowl.



Making a video is extremely easy: you simply choose your search terms and what sort of search you want for each (web, images, news, etc.), select a soundtrack, and wait for a few seconds, and Google creates a video. If you like it, you can upload it straight to YouTube and start sharing it.

We threw something together below to show off the new tool, but we think you can do a lot better.

So here’s the challenge: create a hilarious, or otherwise awesome video upload it to YouTube, and send us a link.

The winner gets a signed* copy of Maria Bartiromo’s “The 10 Laws Of Enduring Success,” Chris Anderson’s “Free,” or Douglas Merrill’s “Getting organised In The Google Era” — or all three.





*Signed by us.

