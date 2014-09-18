A Hedge Fund Manager Reportedly Bought This Nantucket Beachfront Compound For $US20 Million

Hedge fund manager Reade Griffith just picked up this $US20 million beachfront house in Nantucket, according to island residents.

The 7 bedroom, 11 bathroom house features a home movie theatre, super high ceilings, and an amazing garden. There’s also a guest house.

Business Insider reached out to realtor Gary Winn of Maury People Sotheby’s International Realty for confirmation, but Winn said he could not disclose the buyer.

If you buy something this huge, you probably enjoy some privacy after all.

