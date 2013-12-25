Read Screenplays From Some Of The Year's Best Movies

Kirsten Acuna
Leonardo dicaprio wolf of wall streetParamount Pictures

“The Wolf of Wall Street” isn’t out until Christmas, but you can read the screenplay for it.

Toward awards season, studios begin releasing their film scripts as part of their “for your consideration” campaigns.

Movie site The Film Stage gathered together links for 33 of this year’s screenplays. So if you’re looking for some quality reads over the holiday and don’t want to pick up a book, here’s a great alternative for you to download.

We’ve put 10 of our favourite from the year below.

Check out the rest at The Film Stage.

Paramount

The Wolf of Wall Street

Nebraska

Roadside Attractions

Mud

All is Lost” (32 pgs.!)

Fox Searchlight

12 Years a Slave

The Way Way Back

Warner Bros.

Gravity

The Weinstein Company

Fruitvale Station
Lee Daniels’ The Butler

A24

Spring Breakers

