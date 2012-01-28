Read Twitter's 'Confidential' Memo To Advertisers On New Enhanced Profile Pages For Brands

Photo: OpenSourceWay / Flickr, CC

With Twitter’s launch of new enhanced profile pages for brands imminent, advertisers might be wondering how to take advantage of the new tools the microblogger is offering.A Twitter document—stamped “confidential”—featuring step by step instructions for advertisers who want to enhance their tweets and utilise the new environment was leaked to us yesterday.



It describes product specs, background designs, geographic targeting, and a promoted tweets tool that responds to whether a tweet is resonating with other users, among other features of the new platform.

Enhanced profile pages come with a price, according to the source who passed the document to us: “You can only get an Enhanced Profile Page if you are verified. You can only get verified (easily) if you spend money” advertising with Twitter, the source said. (The price is as much as $15,000.)

Looks like that long-awaited revenue plan may be finally falling into place!

There’s one caveat: The date on the document is from December, and it appears to be instructions for the small number of pilot brands, such as Coca-Cola, who were selected for a test-launch of the enhanced profile page product last year.

Nonetheless, it’s a fascinating look at the nuts-and-bolts of what advertisers go through in dealing with Twitter.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

