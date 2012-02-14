Read This Paragraph To Understand Obama's Re-Election Plan

Photo: Courtesy of WhiteHouse.gov

Obama has just released his new budget.You can find it here, along with all kinds of supporting materials.



The President has included a letter, explaining the budget, and it also has a nice encapsulation of his election strategy.

This paragraph really nails it:

Two years after those dark days, the stock market is booming. Corporations are posting record profits. Momentum is building. Yet, in America, we have always had a broader measure of economic health. We believe in a country where everyone who is willing to work for it has the opportunity to get ahead; where the small businessperson with a dream or entrepreneur with a great new idea has their best chance to make them a reality; where any child can go as far as their talent and tenacity will take them. That is the genius of America. That spirit is what has built the greatest prosperity the world has ever known.

