Read This Before You Jump On The Farmland Bandwagon And Invest In That Hedge Fund

Farmland. Quietly it’s become a super-trendy alternative investment favoured by inflation and war-fearing doomsayers. This week saw the launch of a dedicated farmland hedge fund.



So, in light of that, we thought it was timely that the KC Fed just published a report on farmland trends. It turns out that farmland has been on a four-year tear, and that while it’s cooled just a tad, prices remain close to the 2008 peak.

Values have been helped by ethanol policy, commodity prices, and an influx of non-farm buyers. Maybe it will continue, but if you’re a new convert, you’re already a bit late to the game.



