Read These 11 Books To Get Inside The Minds Of Your Consumers

I love to read. I read fiction and history and psychology… I’m an avid reader. Which means when I give talks on psychology, usability, user experience, or my book, Neuro Web Design, I often say, “Oh, there’s this great book…” and people then ask me for my “favourite books” list.
I always tell them I’ll put one together, and then I never do. Well, here’s a start. Some of these are my favourites, and others I take issue with, but I still think you might want to read. I do have an Amazon affiliate account, so I’ve included a link to each book after the description if you are interested in purchasing or just getting more info.
Dr. Susan Weinschenk is the author of Neuro Web Design: What makes them click? and 100 Things Every Designer Needs To Know About People. This article has been republished from her blog, Whatmakesthemclick.net, with permission.
Author: Jonah Lehrer (2009)
Why it's a must-read: This is my favourite book on the topic of decision-making. It came out after I wrote my book (Neuro Web Design: What makes them click?) or I would have quoted him many times in my book. It's a small book, and has lots of research in it, but it is quite readable. Highly recommended if you want to understand the how and why of human decision-making.
Author: Timothy Wilson (2004)
Why it's a must-read: This is my favourite book on the topic of decision-making. It came out after I wrote my book (Neuro Web Design: What makes them click?) or I would have quoted him many times in my book. It's a small book, and has lots of research in it, but it is quite readable. Highly recommended if you want to understand the how and why of human decision-making.
Author: Dan Gilbert (2007)
Why it's a must-read: This is a fun read. I don't think it's really about Happiness, so I don't totally understand the title. To me it's mainly about memory of the past, and anticipation about the future, and the research on how accurate or inaccurate we are about both past and future. It's full of fascinating research, but is written in a very readable way.
Authors: Patrick Renvoise and Christophe Morin
Why it's a must-read: This book is short and easy to read. It applies some of the latest neuro psychology work specifically to marketing and sales. A good book to give to someone who wants an overview without all the research details. A nice concise and quick read that will orient you to the neuro marketing mindset, and give you some quick tips about more effective marketing and selling.
Authors: Robert Cialdini, N.J. Goldstien and S.J. Martin (2008)
Why it's a must-read: Somewhere along the line I think Dr. Cialdini realised he could probably make a lot of money counseling people and business on how to use the persuasion techniques, instead of teaching people how to resist them! This book is a summary and update of the concepts and research in the previous book. You may not have to read both. I like the original, but this one is a little bit more up to date on the research.
Author: Steve Krug (2005)
Why it's a must-read: This is the second edition. The book originally came out in 2000 but it's really one of those timeless books. Steve is as funny and down to earth and just himself in this book as he is in person. If you are designing a website or a blog or anything on the web you should read this book. It's short and to the point, and has some great concepts presented in thought provoking ways.
Author: Eric Schaffer (2004)
Why it's a must-read: I know many of you reading this may not be usability practitioners, but if you are, then this book is THE book to read for (as it says) step by step guide as to how to get usability practices and perspectives to spread throughout your organisation.
Author: Susan Weinschenk
Why it's a must-read: For starters, it's mine. It applies the latest research on unconscious mental processing and persuasion principles to the design of web sites. If you enjoyed the Business Insider article 47 Mind-Blowing Psychology-Proven Facts About Yourself, this is a similar read.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.