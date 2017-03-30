READ: Theresa May's Article 50 letter to Donald Tusk in full

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 just after midday on Wednesday, kick-starting the UK’s formal two-year exit process from the European Union.

The formal notice was delivered in the form of a letter to President of the EU Council Donald Tusk, delivered by Tim Barrow, the UK’s permanent representative to the European Union.

You can read May’s letter in full below:

More from Business Insider UK:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.