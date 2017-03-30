READ: Theresa May's Article 50 letter to Donald Tusk in full

Thomas Colson

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 just after midday on Wednesday, kick-starting the UK’s formal two-year exit process from the European Union.

The formal notice was delivered in the form of a letter to President of the EU Council Donald Tusk, delivered by Tim Barrow, the UK’s permanent representative to the European Union.

You can read May’s letter in full below:

More from Business Insider UK:

NOW WATCH: ‘Does the president have a credibility problem?’: Watch Spicer defend Trump’s incorrect tweet about Guantanamo Bay prisoners

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.