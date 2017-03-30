READ: Theresa May's Article 50 letter to Donald Tusk in full

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 just after midday on Wednesday, kick-starting the UK’s formal two-year exit process from the European Union.
The formal notice was delivered in the form of a letter to President of the EU Council Donald Tusk, delivered by Tim Barrow, the UK’s permanent representative to the European Union.
You can read May’s letter in full below:
More from Business Insider UK:
- The pound is climbing higher against the euro and dollar as Article 50 is triggered
- The FTSE 100 drops as Article 50 triggered
- Article 50 has been triggered
- Everything you need to know about the Brexit nightmare that will follow Article 50
- EU leaked document: Britain can reverse Article 50
NOW WATCH: ‘Does the president have a credibility problem?’: Watch Spicer defend Trump’s incorrect tweet about Guantanamo Bay prisoners
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.