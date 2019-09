Courtesy of Zerohedge, here’s your new federal budget, with its stunning $1.7 trillion federal deficit. Since this is way too big for any one of us to read right now, please volunteer to take 10 pages and let us know what you learn about how the government is spending our money. Also, don’t love the Orwell-speak title?



US Budget – Free Legal Forms

