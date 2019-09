Here it is, all 736 pages of economy-stimulating goodness. Let’s do this collabaratively. In the comments, claim 10 pages and let us know what goodies you find. Guaranteed, we’ll certainly know more about what’s in this than any of the Senators actually voting on it. (via Ambinder)



Senatestimulus



View more documents from JoeWeisenthal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.